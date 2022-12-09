Caption Management LLC Invests $679,000 in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

