Caption Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Caption Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brightcove worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its position in Brightcove by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 494,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 69,643 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $5.25 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,984,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,643,849.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 394,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,191. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.