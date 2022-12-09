Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESMT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after buying an additional 690,254 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,124,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in EngageSmart by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 320,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EngageSmart by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ESMT opened at $16.01 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.15 and a beta of 0.53.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

