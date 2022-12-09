Caption Management LLC Purchases New Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIA Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.