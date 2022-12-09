Caption Management LLC Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $3,525,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.
Groupon Price Performance
NASDAQ GRPN opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Groupon Profile
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.