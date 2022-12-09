Caption Management LLC Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $3,525,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

