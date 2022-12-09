Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $153.36 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Cardano has a market cap of $10.79 billion and approximately $153.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001821 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,276.81 or 0.07428909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00078758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00056535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025559 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,230,640,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,462,432,092 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

