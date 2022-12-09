CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on CareCloud to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

In other CareCloud news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $178,380. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $122,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.