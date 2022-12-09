Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 21,865 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4,763.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Insider Activity

Linde Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $334.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.88 and its 200 day moving average is $299.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.