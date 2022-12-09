Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $203.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

