Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2,080.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

WEC opened at $95.66 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

