Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7,159.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,371 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $187.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.31. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,232.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

