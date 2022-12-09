Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $195,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

