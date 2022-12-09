Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $222,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3,279.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $273.39 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.86 and a 200 day moving average of $255.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

