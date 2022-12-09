Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %
Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53.
Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.