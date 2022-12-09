Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.