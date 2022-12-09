Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

