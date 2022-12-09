Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 150,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 126.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 290,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.68.

ISRG opened at $272.02 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

