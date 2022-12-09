Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 9,836 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5,557.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $540.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $360.89 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Cowen raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

