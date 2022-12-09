Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $396.23 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $669.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.49 and its 200 day moving average is $434.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.