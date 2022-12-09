Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1,727.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

