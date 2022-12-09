Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2,266.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.