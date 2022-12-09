Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $227,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $547.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.