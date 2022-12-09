Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock worth $2,867,767,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $547.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

