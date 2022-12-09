Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.47 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

