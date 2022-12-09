Casper One Day Volume Reaches $4.11 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $313.47 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,345,023,947 coins and its circulating supply is 10,573,092,830 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,343,679,994 with 10,571,840,321 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02927628 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,990,506.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

