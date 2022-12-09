Caxton Associates LP Acquires 186,778 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,778 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

bluebird bio Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

