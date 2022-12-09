Caxton Associates LP Acquires 41,574 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.20% of NETGEAR worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 477,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

