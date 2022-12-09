Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after buying an additional 532,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.31 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

