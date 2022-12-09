Caxton Associates LP Invests $882,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of Andersons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Andersons by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ANDE stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

