Caxton Associates LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 203,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 480,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 27.35%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

