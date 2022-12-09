Caxton Associates LP Purchases 11,163 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 372.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,605,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %

USNA opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $103.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.