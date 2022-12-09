Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after buying an additional 687,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $24,447,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graco Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

