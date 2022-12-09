Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 453.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

