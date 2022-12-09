Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,977 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.38% of Viking Therapeutics worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKTX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $3.76 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

