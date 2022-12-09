CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.81). Approximately 104,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 176,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.86).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.83. The firm has a market cap of £198.73 million and a PE ratio of 2,975.00.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

