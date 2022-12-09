Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $86.42 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $86.42 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

