Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.77

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.77 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 107.95 ($1.32). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 4,598,249 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 123 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 125.20 ($1.53).

Centamin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,201.11.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

