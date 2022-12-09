Centiva Capital LP Acquires 977 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $203.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

