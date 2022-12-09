Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSAC. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 256,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 167,025 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 113,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.