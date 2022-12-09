Centiva Capital LP Grows Stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) by 576.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,160 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 2.04% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMEG. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 257.4% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 210,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 151,346 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter worth $4,910,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 396,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 305,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter valued at $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMEG opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

