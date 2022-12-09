Centiva Capital LP Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 216,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.63% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $10.06 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

