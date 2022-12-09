Centiva Capital LP Purchases 37,445 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 476.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 873,224 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 555,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $19,629,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.2 %

WDC stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

