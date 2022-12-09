CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089,007 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

