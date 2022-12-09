CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543,261 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.