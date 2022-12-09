CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 47,444 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96.

