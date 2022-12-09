CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836,421 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

