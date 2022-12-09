CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,910,188 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,910,188 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.15. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

