CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,353,267 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,353,267 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.64.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

