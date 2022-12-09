CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,508,746 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,508,746 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CINF opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

