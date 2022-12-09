CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,217,432 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,217,432 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,150,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $300.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

