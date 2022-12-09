CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,046,910 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046,910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 267,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000.

USMV opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

